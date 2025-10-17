Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Palos Verdes fire: Crews battling blaze, visuals shows black smoke; first details out

Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 08:12 pm IST

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews reportedly responded to a 911 hang-up call, initially. 

A fire broke out in Palos Verdes Estates, a coastal city in the Los Angeles county in California, on Friday. Firefighters were reportedly battling a house fire in the morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews shifted to defensive mode as the blaze spread from a detached garage. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)
Pictures from a distance showed thick black smoke rising to the sky. KTLA5 reported flames were seen at a residence near Via Sonoma around 7 am.

Palos Verdes fire: What happened

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initially responded to a 911 hang-up call, they told KTLA5. The call came from 2425 Via Sonoma and they arrived at around 6:55 am.

This is when they found a fully involved single-story home. They shifted to defensive mode as the blaze spread from the detached garage to the main structure. At present, no injuries have been reported, authorities shared with the publication.

Palos Verdes blaze: Visuals emerge

Visuals of the blaze were shared online.

“Fire in PV right now. Anyone have details? Hope everyone is ok,” a page wrote on Facebook, sharing a visual of smoke seen rising at a distance.

(This is a developing story)

