LA Academy middle school shooting report: What triggered massive police presence in South Park area

A shooting incident was reported at a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, prompting a massive police response. The incident was reported at Los Angeles Academy Middle School and STEAM Magnet, which is near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Avalon Boulevard. Police arrived at around 12 noon after reports of shooting. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

An investigation into the incident in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles was underway. Officers arrived at around 12 noon on 56th Street, NBC Los Angeles reported police say.

Visuals from the chopper showed heavy police presence in the area with at least ten cars around the campus, the publication added.

What happened at LA Academy middle school?

LAPD detained one student, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported. The student was accused of possibly having a gun. Investigators, however, said no guns had been found.

Also Read | Why CoolKicks founder Adeel Shams was arrested after LAPD raid. First details out

There were also no reports of injuries as per the publication. Cops conducted a search for an hour after they received the active shooter report. The identity of the person who has been detained has not been made public yet.

The visuals of police presence were shared on X as well, with one profile stating “A report of a shooting at Los Angeles Academy Middle School and STEAM Magnet in South Los Angeles prompted a massive response from LAPD officers and campus police on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The incident was reported around noon near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Avalon Boulevard."

The person continued, "Authorities did not immediately confirm that a shooting had occurred, and there were no reports of injuries. Officers conducted a room-to-room search of the campus, with video footage showing multiple patrol vehicles near the school's entrance. The LAPD confirmed there were no victims during the active investigation. This is a developing story.”