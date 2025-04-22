Menu Explore
Passengers evacuated after Delta Air Lines plane catches fire at Orlando airport: Report

ANI |
Apr 22, 2025 08:49 AM IST

A Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta reportedly caught fire on the runway just after departure; 282 passengers were on board, but no injuries were reported.

A Delta Air Lines flight caught fire on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on Monday (local time), following which the passengers had to evacuate via the emergency slides, CNN reported.

People evacuate a Delta plane due to an engine fire in Orlando, Florida, United States, April 21, 2025, in this video screengrab obtained from social media. (via REUTERS)
People evacuate a Delta plane due to an engine fire in Orlando, Florida, United States, April 21, 2025, in this video screengrab obtained from social media. (via REUTERS)

CNN reported, quoting the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta Air Lines, that the flight bound for Atlanta had just departed for the runway when one of the two engines caught fire.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident that resulted in a ball of flames coming out of the right engine, as captured by the cellphone of a passenger in the terminal.

Also Read: ‘It was the end’: Video shows passengers panic as US plane catches fire, landing wheel breaks off

282 passengers were on board

There were 282 passengers on board, luckily, no injuries have been reported, CNN reported.

"Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed," the airline said as reported by CNN.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said.

Delta will fly the passengers to their final destinations on other aircraft while maintenance teams are examining the aircraft which had the fire.

