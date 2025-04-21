Fellow passengers steal cash, jewellery from woman on e-rickshaw in Lucknow

Jewellery worth about Rs8 lakh and ₹15,000 cash were allegedly stolen from a 47-year-old woman on board an e-rickshaw by two women passengers carrying a toddler with them. (Pic for representation only)

The incident took place in broad daylight on Saturday on Chinhat-Malhaur road prompting the victim to lodge a complaint at Chinhat police station on the same day. Multiple CCTV footages have also surfaced in which two women, one of them carrying a child and another carrying a bag and her face covered, fleeing away.

The victim Bina Singh, a resident of Vikal Khand also alleged police inaction as they failed to register an FIR despite giving CCTV footage and other evidence.

The Chinhat police station in-charge Bharat Pathak said that investigation has been started in the case. “CCTV footages from the area are being scanned. Police suspect that this crime may have been committed as part of a well planned conspiracy. Co-passenger women may be involved in this.”

The woman in her complaint to police told that she was going from Chinhat Tiraha to Shivam Bharat School in an e-rickshaw on Friday when two other women and a small child in the e-rickshaw with her suddenly got down.

“A few steps before the Bani Mandir, when I looked at my bag, its chain was open and the jewellery worth ₹8 lakh and ₹15,000 cash kept in it were missing,” the woman said in her complaint.