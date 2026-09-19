Patrick Clancy’s new wife Rachel Danis speaks out on romance, defends him after Lindsay mistrial; ‘Most selfless father’

Patrick Clancy is opening up about his life after a difficult few years with his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis.

Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr Rachel Danis, spoke in a joint 60 Minutes interview. (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis and (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool,File))

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The couple sat down for a joint interview with 60 Minutes, marking Patrick’s first interview since his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy’s trial ended in a hung jury earlier this month.

Danis is 37 and works as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at a clinic in New York City. She married Patrick in April.

How did they meet?

Deep Dive How did Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis meet? Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis met while jogging in Central Park. Danis described it as simply meeting 'a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday.' What did Rachel Danis say about the online backlash against Patrick Clancy? Rachel Danis expressed her confusion about the online backlash, stating that the story had been 'twisted' and emphasized that Patrick is 'the most selfless father and supportive partner.' What were the outcomes of Lindsay Clancy's trial? Lindsay Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. 11 jurors believed she was not guilty by reason of insanity, while one juror believed she was guilty.

Danis said she first met Patrick while he was jogging in Central Park. “I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday,” she said.

“I don't think there's anything wrong with that.”

According to the New York Post, Patrick moved to Manhattan after his three children died at their Massachusetts home in January 2023. Photos shared on social media show Patrick and Rachel together at the same Barry’s workout class and at the NYC Marathon in November 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple got married at the Ladies Pavilion in Central Park. They later celebrated with friends and family at nearby Sarabeth’s restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple got married at the Ladies Pavilion in Central Park. They later celebrated with friends and family at nearby Sarabeth’s restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

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During the interview, Patrick also spoke about his three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan. "I ask them for help, all the time," he said.

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Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Holdout juror believed ‘she was guilty’ from the start

What did Rachel Danis say about the online hate?

Danis said in a clip shared by 60 Minutes that the story has been “twisted."

"I don't understand how the story has been so twisted," she said. “But I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father, and supportive partner,” she added.

Rumors and conspiracy theories claimed during the trial that Patrick was somehow involved in the deaths of his three children. Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper of Todd & Weld, denied the claims in a statement earlier this month. "Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign," Cooper previously told People.

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As per People, the legal team ended the statement by saying “enough is enough” and that law enforcement has been told about the “baseless falsehoods.” Cooper also said Patrick has faced “real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life.”

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Who was the lone holdout juror and why did he doubt her guilt?

What happened in Lindsay Clancy's trial?

Lindsay Clancy is charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility. Her defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and that medical providers failed her after she asked for help with her mental health.

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The trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the 12-person jury could not reach a unanimous decision after seven days of deliberations. Judge William Sullivan declared the mistrial after the jury sent three impasse notes.

11 jurors believed Lindsay was not guilty by reason of insanity, while one juror believed she was guilty. Prosecutors have not yet said whether they will retry the case.

Patrick’s full interview will air on CBS on Sunday, September 20, at 7pm EDT.