Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Patrick Joseph White: CDC suspect's fake photos surface hours after Emory shooting - Fact check

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 01:55 am IST

Patrick Joseph White was identified as the 30-year-old man who opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters

Patrick Joseph White was identified as the 30-year-old man who opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters at Emory Point in Atlanta on Friday. Soon after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation named the shooter, social media users shared photos of a man, claiming he was White. However, authorities have not shared any image of the suspect, and all claims are false.

A general view of the Emory University Hospital(REUTERS)
A general view of the Emory University Hospital(REUTERS)

Officials confirmed that White fatally shot DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, who was responding to the active shooter alert near the Emory University campus. The shooter fired at the CDC building. Many employees posted photos of bullet holes and damage from the scene. Bullet casings were found outside a CVS pharmacy.

CNN cited law enforcement sources to report that the suspect's father reached out to authorities and said he ‘believed’ his son was ‘suicidal’. AP reported that the father also identified his son as the shooter and added that his son had been upset over the death of his dog and seemed depressed because of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at CDC’s Atlanta campus that took the life of officer David Rose,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said Saturday.

“We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today. No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others,” his statement said.

Patrick Joseph White's ‘fake’ photo surfaces

Patrick Joseph White fake photo surfaced on social media(X)
Patrick Joseph White fake photo surfaced on social media(X)

Meanwhile, a social media user posted a fake photo of Patrick Joseph White. Elon Musk-led xAI's bot Grok and other users fact-checked the claim. Authorities are yet to release the suspect's images.

The photo that went viral is of Deion Patterson, the suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting case. “This photo is not Patrick Joseph White, but is of Deion Patterson. So now you know this account is not credible 👇” one person fact-checked the claim on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Patrick Joseph White: CDC suspect's fake photos surface hours after Emory shooting - Fact check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On