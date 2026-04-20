Patrick Muldoon net worth: Was Days of Our Lives star married? All on wealth and personal life

Hollywood actor and producer Patrick Muldoon died on April 19 due to a heart attack. He was 57 years old. He was most recognized for his performances in the television series Days of Our Lives and the movie Starship Troopers.

A look Patrick Muldoon's career

Actor Patrick Muldoon, recognized for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Starship Troopers, died on April 19 at 57 from a heart attack.(Corine Solberg/Sipa via AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon completed his education at USC. He initiated his acting career while still in college, securing a role in two episodes of the sitcom Who's the Boss?.

Muldoon portrayed the character Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives, a role he held from 1992 to 1995, and later returned to from 2011 to 2012. He also took on a villainous character in Melrose Place during its third to fifth seasons. Furthermore, he featured in various TV movies throughout the late 1990s and the 2000s.

Muldoon featured in the 1997 movie Starship Troopers. His last film, a crime thriller named Dirty Hands, is set to be released later this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Shaneiqua Elkins? All we know about Shamar Elkins' wife and children after horrific Louisiana shooting Patrick Muldoon net worth: How rich was Days of Our Lives star? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Shaneiqua Elkins? All we know about Shamar Elkins' wife and children after horrific Louisiana shooting Patrick Muldoon net worth: How rich was Days of Our Lives star? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Over a career that has lasted more than 20 years, Muldoon has amassed an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over a career that has lasted more than 20 years, Muldoon has amassed an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His income primarily originated from his television work, which includes long-standing roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. Furthermore, his roles in films such as Starship Troopers and various other projects have also played a part in his financial success. Patrick Muldoon family: Was he married? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His income primarily originated from his television work, which includes long-standing roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. Furthermore, his roles in films such as Starship Troopers and various other projects have also played a part in his financial success. Patrick Muldoon family: Was he married? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the time of his passing, Muldoon was not married but was said to be in a long-term relationship with Miriam Rothbart. Throughout the years, he was also associated with several notable figures, including actress Denise Richards.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick Muldoon Sr. and Deanna Muldoon, along with his sister Shana Muldoon. He was recognized for maintaining a strong connection with his family throughout his life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON