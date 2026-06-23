Paul Kueker family: All we know as tragedy at Madison Square Garden Goose Concert kills father of two
Paul Kueker, a father of two, tragically fell from the Chase Bridge during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden.
A 51-year-old man, who tragically fell to his death on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden while attending a Goose concert, has been identified as a father of two. Paul Kueker and his wife were marking their 25th wedding anniversary when their evening took a sudden and heartbreaking turn.
Paul Kueker's family: Here's what you need to know
“He was the greatest kid in the whole wide world. He has two children, a beautiful wife, and he took care of me like I was a piece of gold,” Patricia Finelli, the mother of Kueker, told the New York Post.
“He had taken his wife to the Goose concert because their 25th anniversary is on Tuesday,” she added.
The mother of the victim reported that her son went to the restroom and did not come back, which alarmed his wife, who was subsequently notified by the police about the incident. The Connecticut resident, who served as a senior manager at Smartcon, fell from the Chase Bridge in the renowned New York City venue at approximately 10 p.m. during the ongoing concert.
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“Paul meant the world to everyone at Smartcon,” stated general manager William Brown following Kueker's demise. The members of Goose were not aware of the occurrence until after they began their 16-song setlist around midnight.
“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” the band stated on its official Instagram account. “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected.”
Paul Kueker death: All on tragic fall
Venue personnel cordoned off and evacuated a minimum of seven rows in the lower section close to the spot where Kueker fell, based on images posted by concert attendees on social media.
Kueker, hailing from Niantic, Connecticut, served as the director of operations at the energy management firm Smartcon Solutions.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Paul Kueker,” general manager William Brown stated in a statement.
“Paul meant the world to everyone at Smartcon. He was an extraordinary person and a valued member of our team, and the loss is felt deeply across our entire company.
“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. He will be profoundly missed.”
Goose was on stage for the second night of a two-show engagement at Madison Square Garden when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The band finished their 16-song performance shortly after midnight, with the members discovering Kueker’s passing only after they had exited the stage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More