Paulina Mangubat: 5 things on the DNC staffer Katie Miller slammed on X after Stephen Miller insult

A routine political rallying post from the official Democrats account on X quickly spiraled into a heated online clash.

Paulina Mangubat, the content and creative staffer running the Democrats' official X account.(Barnard College)

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A social media post from the official Democrats account on X set off a fierce online exchange this week. The account posted “Fired up. Ready to go. It's time to take back Texas.” President Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, responded saying that Democrats had nominated their first transgender Senate candidate in Texas.

The Democrats account shot back with “shut up you ugly f**k.”

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That is when Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, decided to name the person behind the account, Paulina Mangubat and post: “She's 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time. This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like. It's why Pew reports 50% of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kattie's post immediately drew backlash, with users rushing to defend Mangubat. “Paulina sounds like a great person! You and your husband, on the other hand, are evil f**ks who got stuffed in lockers in high school so now you take your sadness out on other people,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kattie's post immediately drew backlash, with users rushing to defend Mangubat. “Paulina sounds like a great person! You and your husband, on the other hand, are evil f**ks who got stuffed in lockers in high school so now you take your sadness out on other people,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another said: “You're tweeting about a social media staffer for the DNC…and you're calling her unhappy? You seem miserable, but that tracks when your whole brand is defending cruelty for a living.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said: “You're tweeting about a social media staffer for the DNC…and you're calling her unhappy? You seem miserable, but that tracks when your whole brand is defending cruelty for a living.” {{/usCountry}}

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So who exactly is Paulina Mangubat? Here's all you need to know.

Paulina Mangubat: 5 things to know

Mangubat is the daughter of Filipino immigrants. She graduated from Barnard College in 2017 with a degree in political science and East Asian studies. Growing up in majority-white schools and rarely seeing people who looked like her in leadership roles pushed her toward inclusive politics, per Barnard College. Currently Mangubat is Deputy Chief Mobilization Officer for the Democratic National Committee and prior to that, acted as Digital Content and Creative Director according to her LinkedIn. Mangubat served as digital and creative director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the first Asian American woman to lead the city. She ran Wu's social media, made campaign videos and graphics and designed materials like flyers and lawn signs. Before working with Mayor Wu, Mangubat joined a Washington DC based political ad firm called AL Media, where she created TV and digital content for clients including Senator Raphael Warnock. Beyond politics, Mangubat is also a photographer, videographer and designer. She coined the term "content amnesia" to describe how quickly creators forget their own work in the fast-moving world of digital media, per Barnard.

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Amid the row with Miller, Mangubat took to X to share that she's getting married. “Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol,” she wrote, sharing a photo in a wedding dress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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