Peanut recall alert: Heinen's Honey Roasted Peanuts recalled in Illinois and Ohio due to undeclared cashews

Trophy Nut Company, based in Ohio, is recalling 143 cases of Heinen’s honey-roasted peanuts due to the possible presence of undeclared cashews, a serious allergen. According to a notice from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the affected 8.25-ounce cans were distributed to Heinen’s grocery stores in Ohio and Illinois. The recall was issued out of concern for consumers with tree nut allergies, who could face serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the mislabeled product. Ohio's Trophy Nut Company recalls 143 cases of Heinen’s honey-roasted peanuts after complaints of undeclared cashews, endangering consumers with nut allergies.(Representative Images - Unsplash)

Why was the recall issued and what does it affect?

The recall of the product was issued after a complaint was filed by a consumer which stated that the cans contained cashews. Since then, one more complaint highlighted the issue, reporting an allergic reaction to the error in the product. The press release by the FDA stated, “Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.” It also added, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” as reported by Fox News.

Only cans labeled with the dates “Best if used by 10-01-2025” and “Best by 10-03-2025” are included in the recall. The affected products were stocked at Heinen’s stores between October 24, 2024, and April 4, 2025.

What should customers do with affected products?

Officials have advised customers who have purchased the affected product to return the recalled peanuts to the Heinen’s grocery store. The customers will be provided with a total refund upon return of the product. The customers can contact Trophy Nut Company on their customer service line at 1-800-729-6887 for any further questions.

Nut recalls due to allergen or contamination concerns are not unusual. In 2024, Great Value brand cashews were pulled from shelves after undeclared coconut and milk were found in the product. Around the same time, Trader Joe’s issued a recall of cashews in 16 states over potential salmonella contamination.