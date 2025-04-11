Big Lots stores reopen today: Here's what's new

Big Lots, after a series of bankruptcies and acquisition deals, will be coming back with a fresh new design this week in the U.S. Slated to open 219 remodeled stores this year by June, the discount store will reopen 9 of them this week itself. Those set to open are: Nine Big Lots stores are opening in the US today.(Pixabay)

- Mount Sterling, Kentucky: 1342 Indian Mound Drive

- Metairie, Louisiana: 755 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

- Pearl, Mississippi: 5778 Highway 80 East

- Tupelo, Mississippi: 2605 West Main Street

- Asheboro, North Carolina: 1432 East Dixie Drive

- Clarksville, Tennessee: 1041 S Riverside Drive

- Dickson, Tennessee: 220 Dickson Plaza Drive

- Gallatin, Tennessee: 744 Nashville Pike

- Roanoke, Virginia: 2911 Hershberger Road NW

The second wave of store reopenings, which would include about 55 stores, will commence on May 1. The remaining stores will be reopening by the first week of June. All the new Big Lots locations – that are in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia – will participate in a “grand opening celebration” this fall.

What’s in store for the shoppers?

Variety Wholesalers shared details about what the shoppers can expect from these new Big Lots stores:

- Treasure Hunt Experience: This strategy is employed at off-price stores to keep shoppers coming back in search of new and ever-changing merchandise.

- New Apparel Department: The remodelled stores will now have a clothing section for the entire family.

- New Electronics Department: Big Lots will now also sell electronics, although it is not clear as to what that department would ultimately have.

- Closeout deals: The stores will now have a “large” section of closeout deals, steeply discounted.

General Big Lots merchandise, such as home decor, health and beauty items, and seasonal products will still be available at all the new stores.

In a press release, Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers, shared, “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”