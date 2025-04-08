Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Big Lots stores reopening this week: Is your local store on the list? Check all locations and dates

Edited by Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 08, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Big Lots will reopen stores in nine locations this month. The retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024, citing financial struggles.

Big Lots, the discount retailer, is embarking on a significant comeback after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September last year. Acquired by Variety Wholesalers, the brand is set to reignite its presence with a phased reopening of stores. The first wave of nine locations is scheduled to welcome back shoppers on April 10, USA Today reported.

Big Lots will reopen stores in nine locations in April.(Pixabay)
Big Lots will reopen stores in nine locations in April.(Pixabay)

This initial reopening marks a pivotal moment for Big Lots, transitioning from the shadow of potential liquidation to a renewed operation under new management.

Variety Wholesalers, known for its Roses and Maxway stores, is strategically rolling out the reopening in four distinct phases, ensuring a smooth operational transition.

First Wave Locations Revealed

The first nine stores reopening on April 10 are strategically located across six states in the eastern United States:

- Kentucky: Mount Sterling (1342 Indian Mound Dr)

- Louisiana: Metairie (755 Veterans Memorial Blvd)

- Mississippi: Tupelo (2605 W Main St)

- Mississippi: Pearl (5778 Hwy 80 E)

- North Carolina: Asheboro (1432 E Dixie Dr)

- Tennessee: Clarksville (1041 S Riverside Dr)

- Tennessee: Gallatin (744 Nashville Pike)

- Tennessee: Dickson (220 Dickson Plaza Dr)

- Virginia: Roanoke (2911 Hershberger Rd NW)

Revamped Stores Await Shoppers

These revitalized stores promise a fresh shopping experience with remodelled interiors and exciting new merchandise, including apparel for the whole family and electronics. Variety Wholesalers aims to offer "more deals than ever" alongside an expanded selection of popular brands.

More Reopenings Planned

Looking ahead, the second wave of reopenings is anticipated on May 1 with approximately 55 additional stores in states like North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio, The Hill reported.

The remaining acquired stores, including a Jacksonville, Florida location teasing "The Comeback Starts Soon!", will follow in early June. A grand opening celebration for all reopened locations is planned for this year’s fall.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Big Lots stores reopening this week: Is your local store on the list? Check all locations and dates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On