Big Lots stores reopening this week: Is your local store on the list? Check all locations and dates

Big Lots, the discount retailer, is embarking on a significant comeback after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September last year. Acquired by Variety Wholesalers, the brand is set to reignite its presence with a phased reopening of stores. The first wave of nine locations is scheduled to welcome back shoppers on April 10, USA Today reported. Big Lots will reopen stores in nine locations in April.(Pixabay)

This initial reopening marks a pivotal moment for Big Lots, transitioning from the shadow of potential liquidation to a renewed operation under new management.

Variety Wholesalers, known for its Roses and Maxway stores, is strategically rolling out the reopening in four distinct phases, ensuring a smooth operational transition.

First Wave Locations Revealed

The first nine stores reopening on April 10 are strategically located across six states in the eastern United States:

- Kentucky: Mount Sterling (1342 Indian Mound Dr)

- Louisiana: Metairie (755 Veterans Memorial Blvd)

- Mississippi: Tupelo (2605 W Main St)

- Mississippi: Pearl (5778 Hwy 80 E)

- North Carolina: Asheboro (1432 E Dixie Dr)

- Tennessee: Clarksville (1041 S Riverside Dr)

- Tennessee: Gallatin (744 Nashville Pike)

- Tennessee: Dickson (220 Dickson Plaza Dr)

- Virginia: Roanoke (2911 Hershberger Rd NW)

Revamped Stores Await Shoppers

These revitalized stores promise a fresh shopping experience with remodelled interiors and exciting new merchandise, including apparel for the whole family and electronics. Variety Wholesalers aims to offer "more deals than ever" alongside an expanded selection of popular brands.

More Reopenings Planned

Looking ahead, the second wave of reopenings is anticipated on May 1 with approximately 55 additional stores in states like North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio, The Hill reported.

The remaining acquired stores, including a Jacksonville, Florida location teasing "The Comeback Starts Soon!", will follow in early June. A grand opening celebration for all reopened locations is planned for this year’s fall.