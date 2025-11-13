Penn State explosion: What's happening at Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building; first details here

An explosion was reported at the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building at Pennsylvania State University, at 137 Fischer Rd, University Park, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Centre County Report, Penn State's student media publication reported that Penn State Police were investigating an ‘incident’ at the Susan Welch Liberal Arts building and people were advised to avoid the area. The Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building in Penn State University. (Penn State University)

A further update from the outlet noted that a faculty member had said she was on the fifth floor, when she heard a ‘huge boom from what sounded like something hitting the building, below us.’ The faculty member reportedly made her way downstairs and warned others to leave the building.

Also Read | US State Department closely monitoring situation as 8 killed in Red Fort blast

Authorities did not issue any statement about the ‘incident’ immediately. Meanwhile, the student-run news outlet also shared the reported audio of the dispatch call which was received. It mentions an ‘explosion’.

A local show host also shared news about the explosion. On Facebook, he wrote “A noise (that sounded like an explosion) has been reported at the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building on the Penn State Campus. Jerry reports the call rang out around 1:40 pm to go to 137 Fisher Road. A large bang reportedly shook the building creating visible cracks. Alpha Fire Company and Penn State EMS were dispatched.”

He added, “At first look, crews on the scene are reporting cracks from the second floor up to the top of the building.” The fire chief reportedly told first responders to exit the building, and the building reportedly had a problem with the steam heating system last week.

Crack seen after explosion; emergency crews present at site

A photo shared by Centre County Report showed a crack in the building after the explosion was reported. Authorities reportedly said there was ‘no immediate threat to the community’, they shared.

A local media reporter also shared a photo from the outside of the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building showing a massive response.

“Alpha Fire Co. and other crews outside Penn State’s Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building for reports of a potential explosion inside,” the reporter noted.