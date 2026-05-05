Pennsylvania teacher gets 15-month jail term after admitting sex with 16-year-old, ‘provided marijuana’

A Pennsylvania-based teacher has been sentenced to prison after admitting to sexual relations with a minor student, according to a report by the New York Post. Michelle Mercogliano, 36, received a 15-month sentence in a state prison after pleading guilty to institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said.

Along with the prison term, Mercogliano has been ordered to complete more than six-and-a-half years of probation. (Google Maps)

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“As part of the plea, Mercogliano admitted that she had sex with, and provided marijuana to, a high school student,” the district attorney’s office confirmed.

The now-former Conestoga High School teacher was accused of supplying marijuana to the teenager and engaging in sexual activity with him on multiple occasions.

Repeated encounters detailed in complaint

According to a police complaint referenced in the report, Mercogliano allegedly purchased medical marijuana for the student around 15 times from a dispensary in Phoenixville. The two would then consume it together and engage in sexual activity, often at her parents’ home in Wayne.

Investigators said the encounters occurred roughly a dozen times.

The case came to light after the student disclosed the incidents to his sister, who informed their parents, leading to the teacher’s arrest in April last year.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Lorna Hajdini row: Is sexual abuse story against JPMorgan executive fake? 5 shocking facts amid lawsuit emerge Probation, registry and professional ban {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the prison term, Mercogliano has been ordered to complete more than six-and-a-half years of probation. She must also register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the prison term, Mercogliano has been ordered to complete more than six-and-a-half years of probation. She must also register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said she has forfeited her teaching licence and is barred from working with children during her probation period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said she has forfeited her teaching licence and is barred from working with children during her probation period. {{/usCountry}}

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Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe had earlier condemned the conduct following her arrest.

“Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers,” he said. “The defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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