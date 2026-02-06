A fire at a northeastern Pennsylvania hospital forced the evacuation of more than 70 patients that required the help of all available emergency medical services from miles around, authorities said. Emergency crews evacuate more than 70 patients and battle blaze at Pennsylvania hospital

No one was reported injured by the fire that broke out Wednesday night at the Lehigh Valley Hospital location in Dickson City, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia. Officials reported smoke and water damage, but the full extent was unknown Thursday.

Bystander video showed smoke billowing over the hospital’s entrance as firefighters on ladders worked to contain the blaze. One video appeared to show patients, some on gurneys, being loaded into a line ambulances from throughout the region for transport to other hospitals.

The fire started on the roof of an older building formerly known as Scranton Orthopedics, not inside the attached main hospital building, fire officials said.

All available emergency medical services from within a 50-mile radius were used to transport the more than 70 patients to other hospitals and care facilities, officials said.

Geisinger hospitals received 13 of them, including 12 who were transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center and one to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger spokesperson Richard Mattei said.

As of Thursday morning, five patients were listed in fair condition, three in good condition and one in critical condition. The other four had been released, Geisinger said, though it didn't specify whether the patients’ conditions were related to the fire.

Dickson City Fire Chief Richard Chowanec said the alarm was upgraded upon arrival to bring in additional resources. Police from throughout the area were helping hospital staff and emergency medical crews evacuate patients when firefighters arrived.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that state police, the emergency management agency and the health department responded to the fire.

“Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Lori and I are praying for the staff, patients, their families, and the entire community tonight.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., whose district includes the city, also thanked first responders, calling their actions swift and professional.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.