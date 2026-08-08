Pentagon UFO files: 5 biggest revelations from the latest declassified document dump

The Pentagon has released another batch of declassified UFO, officially called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), records, adding 41 new files to its growing public archive. The latest release includes videos, images and decades-old documents detailing unexplained sightings from the United States and overseas.

The 41 newly declassified files include more than a dozen videos, three artistic renderings based on eyewitness accounts and numerous documents. (US Department of War)

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The release marks the fifth disclosure of UAP records this year following an executive order by President Donald Trump directing agencies to make UFO-related files public.

According to the Pentagon, additional records will continue to be released on a rolling basis.

Here are five of the biggest revelations from the latest document dump.

1. A mysterious orb races over a residential area

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most talked-about videos shows a round object flying in a straight line over what appears to be a residential neighborhood in the Middle East in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most talked-about videos shows a round object flying in a straight line over what appears to be a residential neighborhood in the Middle East in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the BBC, the footage was captured by a US military sensor and shows a sphere moving steadily over an urban area. The Pentagon has classified the object as an unidentified anomalous phenomenon, or UAP, the term now used by the US government instead of UFO.

2. A 'cold orb' spotted over the Gulf of Oman

Another newly released video, recorded over the Gulf of Oman in 2021, appears to show what officials described as a dark "cold orb" moving in irregular patterns.

The object, estimated to be about four feet (1.2 meters) in diameter, darted across the frame in a way that initially resembled an insect flying close to the camera before analysts identified it as a UAP, the BBC reported.

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Also Read: New UFO files: Pentagon reveals ‘green fireballs,’ mysterious orbs and more — 5 shocking details released today

3. A black sphere appears, disappears and returns

Footage captured over the Pacific Ocean in 2019 shows a black spherical object briefly disappearing before reappearing and drifting across the frame.

The Pentagon noted that while the imagery came from a military sensor, the display itself was filmed with a handheld device, which could explain some of the visible flickering. Even so, the object's brief disappearance has drawn attention among UAP researchers.

4. Pilot describes recurring unexplained lights

Among the documents is an FBI report detailing an account from a former military pilot who reported repeatedly seeing unexplained white lights while flying between Boston and Dublin beginning in October 2023.

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The lights often started dim before growing brighter and fading away. Some remained stationary while others moved in straight lines and occasionally changed direction. The pilot claimed to have witnessed similar events at least ten times and said other pilots had reported comparable sightings, particularly between midnight and 3 am.

Also Read: UFO expert says Trump still hiding key info despite bombshell files release: ‘Something strange…’

5. A 1953 report found sightings inconsistent with natural phenomena

The oldest historical analysis in the latest release is a 1953 US Naval Photographic Interpretation Center memo reviewing footage captured in Montana and Utah in 1950 and 1952.

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According to the declassified document, the objects appeared to grow in size as their "luminosity" increased. Investigators concluded the footage showed characteristics that were "inconsistent with those of natural phenomena."

What else is in the release?

The 41 newly declassified files include more than a dozen videos, three artistic renderings based on eyewitness accounts and numerous documents from agencies including the Pentagon, FBI, CIA, State Department and Executive Office of the President, according to USA Today.

The records span more than seven decades and cover reported sightings in locations including the United States, Brazil, Sweden, Afghanistan, the Pacific Ocean and the Middle East.

While the documents do not confirm extraterrestrial life, they add to the government's ongoing effort to increase transparency around unexplained aerial phenomena.