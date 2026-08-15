Perez Hilton update: Why blogger is ‘desperate’ to watch horrific TikTok live amid overdose row

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton's horrific TikTok live has left many viewers in trauma. Millions watched him appearing to harm himself live, with gory visuals of blood, as the video stayed up on TikTok for more than two hours after the incident.

Perez Hilton was hospitalized after a tragic livestream where he appearaed to harm himself. ((Credits: Instagram/ theperezhilton))

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TikTok has attributed the delay in removal to a "glitch" in the platform's content moderation mechanism. By the time it was removed, the video was widely viral and could still be easily accessed.

Hilton, who was treated for an overdose according to a police report accessed by People, has realized the impact the video has already made. The 48-year-old reportedly underwent surgery for blood loss after the incident and is stable now. And, according to a Daily Mail report, Hilton is desperate to watch the live video, but his family is not allowing him to do so.

Also read: Why did Jared Padalecki delete support message for Perez Hilton? All we know after mental health episode; ‘I am sorry’

Why Perez Hilton Wants To Watch Disturbing TikTok Live Video

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{{^usCountry}} According to a source close to the Hilton family "for 20 years," Perez Hilton has come back to his senses after the mental health episode and is "mortified" about what he has done. The source added that the celebrity blogger is desperate to watch the video, but his family is keeping him strictly off digital devices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a source close to the Hilton family "for 20 years," Perez Hilton has come back to his senses after the mental health episode and is "mortified" about what he has done. The source added that the celebrity blogger is desperate to watch the video, but his family is keeping him strictly off digital devices. {{/usCountry}}

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"As I understand it, he is mortified," the source said. "He wants to watch it to see what everybody else saw, but his family knows that would be really bad right now."

Also read: Perez Hilton family: All we know about his 3 children and surrogacy after disturbing TikTok livestream

Why His Family Doesn't Want Him To See It

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The report said that Perez Hilton has repeatedly wanted to know from his family "what people are saying" about the video.

"Right now, everyone is telling him that the world is very supportive of him," the insider added. "We don't want him to see any negative commentary, or what happened. That would be the worst thing possible. What Perez needs is to feel like there are people in his corner. That will give him the strength to go on."

The source added that keeping him away from digital devices is how the family is "protecting him from himself." They believe Perez Hilton "doesn't need to see his lowest point of his life, especially not this soon afterwards."