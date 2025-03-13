Pete Buttigieg declares he will not run for Michigan governor, US Senate

Pete Buttigieg, the former US Transportation Secretary, announced on Thursday that he will not run for governor in Michigan or US Senate next year. Pete Buttigieg (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Taking to X, Buttigieg wrote: “While my own plans don’t include running for office in 2026, I remain intensely focused on consolidating, communicating, and supporting a vision for this alternative.”

The choices made during these years will determine the American people's access to freedom, security, democracy, and prosperity for the remainder of everyone's lives, which is why elected leaders' decisions are so important, he stressed.

Announcing his decision to not run in either campaign, he asserted that he is very interested to know who will Michigan elect to be its governor and send to the U.S. Senate the next year.

“I remain enthusiastic about helping candidates who share our values - and who understand that in this moment, leadership means not only opposing today’s cruel chaos, but also presenting a vision of a better alternative,” Buttigieg said in a post on X.

This is a developing story