Eagles vs 49ers weather: How strong is the wind in Philadelphia this evening?

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are facing off in a wild-card round match today which is crucial to both team's playoff bid. The Sunday's match at the Lincoln Financial Field- the Eagles' home - is expected to be impacted by the strong winds blowing over the stadium. Jalen Carter looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Sunday evening game is expected to see the temperature significantly drop as the game progresses. Towards the end, the temperature could fall below 34 degrees (F). However, it is the wind that is expected to significantly influence Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

How Strong Will The Wind Be In Philadelphia? On Sunday evening, Philadelphia is expected to see winds blowing at a consistent speed of 13-15 mph. However, the wind gusts at times could go up to 28 mph, affecting the flight of the football.

Additionally, the temperature in Philadelphia is colder than usual for this time of the year. The game is expected to see temperatures drop to less than 34 degrees. At kickoff, temperatures are around 42 degrees, per AccuWeather. But temperature drop is expected as the game progresses, going as low as 34 degrees.

The temperatures are expected to feel around 31-30 degrees, per projections.

How Strong Winds Affect Football Games Strong winds in NFL games mainly disrupt the passing and kicking game. Quarterbacks struggle with accuracy as throws sail or die mid-air, while kickers miss field goals and extra points due to unpredictable gusts.

For example, in 2021, the Patriots vs. Bills game in Buffalo saw winds over 40 mph, forcing New England to attempt only three passes all game.

Winds also affect punt returns and kickoff placement, often flipping field position. In 2019, a Bears vs. Eagles game featured swirling winds that caused multiple missed kicks, including a game-deciding attempt.