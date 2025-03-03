Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador to Washington says

Reuters |
Mar 03, 2025 10:56 AM IST

PHILIPPINES-DIPLOMACY-USA:Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador to Washington says

MANILA - Existing defence agreements between security allies the Philippines and the United States will remain intact under U.S. President Donald Trump, Manila's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. 

Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador to Washington says
Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador to Washington says

For his part, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is ready to travel when Trump has time for a meeting and that could be in the northern spring, Jose Manuel Romualdez told reporters on the sidelines of a forum with foreign media in Manila.

Asked about U.S. security support for the Philippines, including military financing, patrols in the South China Sea and Philippine defence facilities currently used by U.S. forces under their alliance, Romualdez said: "All of that will remain". 

The United States and former colony the Philippines are staunch defence allies, with U.S. troops rotating in and out of the Southeast Asian country regularly and dozens of joint exercises held each year.

The United States has also deployed to the Philippines a Typhon multipurpose missile system for training purposes, angering China, which has repeatedly said the move poses a threat to regional stability.

The Philippines was seeking to import liquefied natural gas from the United States as part of a "give and take" on trade, Romualdez said.

His remarks come as some countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Thailand, scramble to reduce trade surpluses with the United States following Trump's order to his government to complete a review of all his country's trade relationships by April 1.

"Trump's idea of what the United States wants to do is helping other countries become a real partner," said Romualdez, who is a cousin of the Philippine president and was posted in Washington under the previous Manila administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On