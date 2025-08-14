Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pickup truck rams van carrying Amish Community members in Michigan, 6 killed

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 02:51 am IST

The deadly collision occurred on Tuesday in Gilford Township, a farming region roughly 100 miles north of Detroit.

At least six people were killed in rural Michigan after a pickup truck blew through a stop sign and rammed into a van carrying members of the local Amish community, authorities confirmed.

13 people were in the two vehicles, including 10 in the van.(X- @MIOHSP)
13 people were in the two vehicles, including 10 in the van.(X- @MIOHSP)

The deadly collision occurred on Tuesday in Gilford Township, a farming region roughly 100 miles north of Detroit.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, 13 people were in the two vehicles, including 10 in the van.

“Multiple passengers were ejected from the van and the pickup,” the sheriff's office said on Facebook. “At this time, there are 6 confirmed fatalities, and the condition of the additional patients is unknown.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Pickup truck rams van carrying Amish Community members in Michigan, 6 killed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On