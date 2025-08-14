Pickup truck rams van carrying Amish Community members in Michigan, 6 killed

At least six people were killed in rural Michigan after a pickup truck blew through a stop sign and rammed into a van carrying members of the local Amish community, authorities confirmed. 13 people were in the two vehicles, including 10 in the van.(X- @MIOHSP)

The deadly collision occurred on Tuesday in Gilford Township, a farming region roughly 100 miles north of Detroit.

“Multiple passengers were ejected from the van and the pickup,” the sheriff's office said on Facebook. “At this time, there are 6 confirmed fatalities, and the condition of the additional patients is unknown.”