Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Leander ISD bus crash: Photos of school bus after Sandy Creek accident surface; 42 children were on board

Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 03:52 am IST

A Leander ISD school bus crashed in Sandy Creek, TX, injuring 12 kids. Victims were airlifted; others taken to a church for reunification.

A school bus with the Leander Independent School District in North Travis County, Texas crashed in the Sandy Creek area along the Nameless Road in Leander on Wednesday. The bus had 42 children and one adult on board when it crashed.

At least 12 children were injured, according to Texas Fox affiliate, Fox 7 Austin. Those injured have been airlifted to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS said. Those not requiring hospital admission are being taken into the Round Mountain Baptist Church for reunification, they added.

First photos of the school bus after the crash surfaced. Here are the photos:

Drivers have been asked to avoid the Nameless Road at the Palomino Ranch Drive area as a massive response involving multiple agencies unfolded. The condition of the injured children is currently unknown.

This story is being updated as more details come.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
