Leander ISD bus crash: Photos of school bus after Sandy Creek accident surface; 42 children were on board

A school bus with the Leander Independent School District in North Travis County, Texas crashed in the Sandy Creek area along the Nameless Road in Leander on Wednesday. The bus had 42 children and one adult on board when it crashed. Representational.(Unsplash)

At least 12 children were injured, according to Texas Fox affiliate, Fox 7 Austin. Those injured have been airlifted to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS said. Those not requiring hospital admission are being taken into the Round Mountain Baptist Church for reunification, they added.

First photos of the school bus after the crash surfaced. Here are the photos:

Drivers have been asked to avoid the Nameless Road at the Palomino Ranch Drive area as a massive response involving multiple agencies unfolded. The condition of the injured children is currently unknown.

This story is being updated as more details come.