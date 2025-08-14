Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Gretna shooting: Multiple officers reportedly shot in Pittsylvania County

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 04:52 am IST

Multiple officers reportedly shot in Gretna, VA; heavy police, helicopters on scene at Homestead Dr in Pittsylvania County.

Reports of multiple officers being shot in Gretna, Pittsylvania County, on Wednesday surfaced. There is a massive police response at Homestead Drive with helicopters also responding.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

Local traffic alert pages are suggesting that multiple officers have been shot. An official update from the Pittsylvania County is awaited.

Local news station, WDBJ 7 reported that Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff, Danville Police Department, Virginia State Troopers, Gretna Fire and Rescue, Hurt Fire Department, US Marshalls, and a Centra Helicopter are responding.

This is a breaking news.

News / World News / US News / Gretna shooting: Multiple officers reportedly shot in Pittsylvania County
