Pine Tree Fire update: Wildfire grows after military jet crashes near Rimrock Lake; pilot ejects safely

A military jet crashed near Rimrock Lake in Washington state on Saturday afternoon, triggering a wildfire. Firefighting operations comprise at least one engine and helicopters from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest of the U.S. Forest Service, per Komo News.

Firefighters quickly responded after the military jet crash ignited a wildfire in the surrounding vegetation on the south side of the Rimrock Lake. (Representational)(Unsplash)

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Authorities said the pilot successfully ejected before the crash and was taken to a hospital. The incident remains under investigation as emergency crews work to contain the fire sparked by the aircraft.

Rimrock Lake is located in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about 35 miles west of Yakima County and is a popular destination for camping, boating and outdoor recreation.

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Firefighters quickly responded after the crash

The Naches Fire Department reported that the aircraft crashed north of Rimrock Lake, a popular recreation area in Yakima County located within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

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{{^usCountry}} Firefighters quickly responded after the crash ignited a wildfire in the surrounding vegetation on the south side of the lake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters quickly responded after the crash ignited a wildfire in the surrounding vegetation on the south side of the lake. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to an update shared by fire-tracking account Daniel Fire Truck on X, the wildfire caused by the crash had grown to approximately two acres and was being managed as the “Pine Tree Fire”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an update shared by fire-tracking account Daniel Fire Truck on X, the wildfire caused by the crash had grown to approximately two acres and was being managed as the “Pine Tree Fire”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Fire caused by the Fighter Jet Crashing is currently 2 acres, being called the #PineTreeFire with Air Attack overhead, Copter 2 just left the Area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Fire caused by the Fighter Jet Crashing is currently 2 acres, being called the #PineTreeFire with Air Attack overhead, Copter 2 just left the Area.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, HT.com cannot independently verify this information. Evacuations in order and the area to be avoided {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, HT.com cannot independently verify this information. Evacuations in order and the area to be avoided {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Naches fire officials, the 1200 Rd system on the south side of Rimrock is closed, and numerous law enforcement agencies are presently evacuating campers from the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Naches fire officials, the 1200 Rd system on the south side of Rimrock is closed, and numerous law enforcement agencies are presently evacuating campers from the area. {{/usCountry}}

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People have been warned by firefighters to avoid the area southeast of Mount Rainier National Park.

According to a statement from the Naches Fire personnel, before leaving the area, they finished protecting the structures close to the Bear Creek cabins. “Our tender will remain on scene through the afternoon and will likely return (Sunday) morning to support mop up operations of the fire,” the statement reads.

The Fire caused by the Fighter Jet Crashing is currently 2 acres being called the #PineTreeFire with Air Attack overhead, Copter 2 just left the Area. https://t.co/yyinGVup6U — DanielFireCopter (@DanielFireTruck) June 14, 2026

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Pilot in hospital

The Naches Fire Department said the pilot ejected before impact and survived the crash. Emergency personnel transported the pilot to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Officials have not publicly released the pilot's identity or provided details about the extent of any injuries.

The Marine Corps said in a statement, “The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are available at this time. Mishap investigations can take several months to complete, depending on various factors.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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