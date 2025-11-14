Pinterest down: Thousands of users report issues amid widespread outage

Pinterest appeared to run into problems on Thursday with thousands of users complaining that they were facing issues. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 1600 people facing problems with Pinterest. Several users asked if Pinterest was down.(REUTERS)

As per Downdetector, most people had troubles with the app with 87 percent of the complains pertaining to it. The map showed areas like New York and Boston on the East Coast and Los Angeles and Phoenix on the West Coast were affected. Downdetector noted that people were facing issues since 3:14 pm EST.

Reactions to Pinterest outage

Several people expressed their frustrations online.

One person asked on X, “why is pinterest down rn ..”. Another commented, “is pinterest down :(.” Yet another remarked, “Pinterest went down,” and followed it with a heartbreak emoticon. Some complained that they had gotten logged out of their accounts as a result.

On Downdetector's comment section, one person wrote “Aw man i thought i just needed to update my Pinterest but it keeps on logging me out…". Another added, “pinterest keeps logging me out im gonna cry i think!” Yet another mentioned that they got the ‘authorization failed’ message on Pinterest, when facing login issues.

A cause for the issues is not known, and no official statement has come about it till now.

How to fix Pinterest ‘authorization failed’ issue

The ‘authorization failed’ error on Pinterest might be because of wrong login credentials or a browser or app which is outdated, among other things.

One can try to fix this issue by logging out and trying to log back in, resetting the password, and clearing the browser cache. One can also try updating the browser and app. However, given that multiple people are facing this issue, it seems to be a problem on Pinterest's end, and these quick-fixes will likely not solve the ‘authorization failed’ error message problem that users have been complaining of.