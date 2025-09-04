Play Station Network down: Users report server issues amid widespread PSN outage

The PlayStation Network was down for thousands of users amid a widespread outage with the gaming platform on Wednesday. According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, more than 7,000 users were reporting an outage with the Sony-owned platform on Wednesday afternoon. Representational image.(Bloomberg/Representative)

At the time of this writing, 7,242 users reported issues with PSN.

7,245+ users reported issues with PSN on Wednesday.(Down Detector)

According to DownDetector, 88% of the users said they were facing issues with the server connection of PlayStation Network, while 7% faced problems with logging in, and 5% with gameplay.

Most reported problems among PSN users.(Down Detector)

As of now, PlayStation has not responded to the outage. Despite frustrated users posting about the outage on X, tagging @askplaystation, the official support handle of the Sony-owned console, there has been no reply from them, so far. This story will be updated when an official response comes.

This story is developing.