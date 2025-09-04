Play Station Network down: Users report server issues amid widespread PSN outage

PlayStation Network faced a major outage Wednesday, with over 7,000 users reporting issues on Down Detector, disrupting gaming for thousands.
The PlayStation Network was down for thousands of users amid a widespread outage with the gaming platform on Wednesday. According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, more than 7,000 users were reporting an outage with the Sony-owned platform on Wednesday afternoon.
At the time of this writing, 7,242 users reported issues with PSN.
According to DownDetector, 88% of the users said they were facing issues with the server connection of PlayStation Network, while 7% faced problems with logging in, and 5% with gameplay.
As of now, PlayStation has not responded to the outage. Despite frustrated users posting about the outage on X, tagging @askplaystation, the official support handle of the Sony-owned console, there has been no reply from them, so far. This story will be updated when an official response comes.