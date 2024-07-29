Polar bear at Alaska Zoo gives off Olympic vibe with adorable dive into pool: Watch the cute belly flop

An adorable video of a polar bear taking a dive in the Alaska Zoo is giving off a major Olympic vibe. The video of the cute belly flop by Kova the polar bear, posted to TikTok by Alaska Zoo, has taken social media by storm. Polar bear at Alaska Zoo gives off Olympic vibe with adorable dive into pool (@alaskazoo/TikTok)

“Just the way she lined her feet up together and the way she kind of kept her body still and kind of kept — I guess you could call it a diving form when she went into the water — I think a lot of people really enjoyed the video and it resonated with them with the Olympics coming up,” zoo grants director Katie Larso said of Kova taking a plunge into the pool, according to KTUU-TV.

“We had a lot of comments,” she added. “’10 out of 10 on her dive,’ ‘ Perfect form.'”

Kova the polar bear

Kova, a female polar bear, arrived as a cub at the Alaska Zoo in 2022, the zoo says on its website. “Kova was brought to the zoo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologists amid escalating concerns for her welfare as a young cub with no mother. She spent her first six months at the zoo in a quarantine to ensure that she did not have rabies or other health concerns, a standard practice and length of time when an animal comes to the zoo from areas of the state which have higher instances of rabies. Zookeepers cared for Kova in the off-public area of the polar bear facility which has its own den, yard and pool,” the zoo says.

Kova was later introduced to Cranbeary, another female polar bear who arrived in October of 2018. Cranbeary was 16 years old when she came from the Denver Zoo.

Following the two bears’ successful introduction, Executive Director Tristan Thon said, “I am extremely proud of Alaska Zoo staff for their careful and thoughtful introduction of Kova and Cranbeary. The introduction went well and we can’t wait to share these magnificent bears with the community.”

Kova will soon turn three. “There have been a lot of dynamic and playful interactions between the two of them in and around the pool since they were introduced last summer,” Larson has now said. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch the two of them play that way.”