Troy Beaumont Hospital shooting: 1 injured, search underway for active shooter

UPDATE: One person was injured in a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Michigan. The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to Local 4. Police have confirmed that the shooting appears to be an isolated event. The victim is receiving medical treatment for their injuries while authorities continue the search for the active shooter. Police respond to shooting and active shooter reports at Troy Beaumont Hospital.

A medical assistant at the hospital, who spoke to Local 4, described witnessing the shooting upon her arrival.

“I was getting into the parking lot getting ready to walk in and another coworker was screaming to get in my car there was an active shooter,” Barbara told Local 4. “I saw police officers on the parking garage with their guns drawn walking in a line. I was getting ready to walk in to punch in for the day.”

“It’s scary. You go to your workplace thinking you’re going to be safe,” she continued. ""I’m worried about my coworkers and patients."

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are currently responding to Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Michigan after reports of an active shooter, Local 4 reported. Authorities are yet to confirm the details of the reported shooting.

The hospital staff received the following emergency notification

“THIS IS AN EMERGENCY -- There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER Troy Hospital in the Parking Structure building. Police are enroute. Please take immediate personal safety measure and follow the run, hide, fight guidelines. For those not currently at the facility, stay away. Do not return to the facility until the all clear has been signaled.”

In response to the reported shooting, Troy School District sent the following message to parents and staff:

"Good morning OneTroy. As you may know, Corewell Health/Beaumont in Troy is experiencing an emergency. We want to assure you that our schools remain safe and secure. We have taken additional security measures, and our team is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities. Schools remain in session, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to keep you informed as needed. Thank you for your trust and support."

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital is located on Dequindre Road.