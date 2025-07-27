Portland, Maine: University of New England campus on lockdown due to ‘active threat’

The University of New England’s Portland, Maine campus was placed on lockdown Saturday evening due to an “active threat.”
The University of New England’s Portland, Maine campus was placed on lockdown Saturday evening due to an “active threat.” According to News Center Maine, the university issued the alert at approximately 6:19 p.m. as police responded to an incident near the campus. The incident reportedly occurred on Bishop Street, near the Portland Recovery Community Center.
While some unconfirmed reports suggested a possible shooting, authorities have not confirmed those details at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information