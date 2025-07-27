Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Portland, Maine: University of New England campus on lockdown due to ‘active threat’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 27, 2025 04:56 am IST

The University of New England's Portland, Maine campus was placed on lockdown Saturday evening due to an "active threat."

The University of New England’s Portland, Maine campus was placed on lockdown Saturday evening due to an “active threat.” According to News Center Maine, the university issued the alert at approximately 6:19 p.m. as police responded to an incident near the campus. The incident reportedly occurred on Bishop Street, near the Portland Recovery Community Center.

The University of New England’s Portland, Maine campus was placed on lockdown.(Unsplash)

While some unconfirmed reports suggested a possible shooting, authorities have not confirmed those details at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Portland, Maine: University of New England campus on lockdown due to ‘active threat’
