Powerball lottery today: What time is $1.7 billion drawing? How late can you buy tickets? Latest Christmas update

Powerball fever is sweeping the country as the jackpot climbs to one of the biggest totals in lottery history. The prize for the Wednesday drawing has surged to an estimated $1.7 billion, with a cash value of $781.3 million, according to the official lottery website. It currently ranks as the fourth-largest jackpot ever offered in the United States. The Powerball lottery drawing will take place on Christmas eve(Unsplash)

Lottery officials say the excitement mirrors the spirit of the season. “Much like the holidays, Powerball is a game that brings people together to dream big and hope for a brighter future,” Matt Strawn, Iowa Lottery CEO and chair of the Powerball Product Group, said.

The jackpot begins at $20 million and steadily increases when no one matches all six numbers, often requiring nearly 40 drawings before it crosses the billion-dollar mark.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 PM ET.

Ticket purchase deadlines vary by state

If you plan to buy a ticket, don’t wait until the last minute. Each state sets its own cutoff time, which can be an hour or more before the drawing, and some third-party lottery apps close sales even earlier.

Here's a look at each lottery's deadline in local time

Arizona: 6:59 p.m.

Arkansas: 8:59 p.m.

California: 7 p.m.

Colorado: 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut: 10 p.m.

Delaware: 9:45 p.m.

District of Columbia: 9:45 p.m.

Florida: 10 p.m.

Georgia: 10 p.m.

Idaho: 7:54 p.m.

Illinois: 9 p.m.

Indiana: 9:58 p.m.

Iowa: 8:59 p.m.

Kansas: 8:59 p.m.

Kentucky: 10 p.m.

Louisiana: 9 p.m.

Maine: 9:50 p.m.

Maryland: 9:59 p.m.

Massachusetts: 9:50 p.m.

Michigan: 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota: 9:00 p.m.

Mississippi: 8:54 p.m.

Missouri: 8:59 p.m.

Montana: 8:00 p.m.

Nebraska: 9:00 p.m.

New Hampshire: 9:50 p.m.

New Jersey: 9:59 p.m.

New Mexico: 8 p.m.

New York: 10 p.m.

North Carolina: 9:59 p.m.

North Dakota: 8:58 p.m.

Ohio: 10 p.m.

Oklahoma: 8:59 p.m.

Oregon: 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania: 9:59 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 10:59 p.m.

Rhode Island: 9:50 p.m.

South Carolina: 9:59 p.m.

South Dakota: 9 p.m.

Tennessee: 9 p.m.

Texas: 9 p.m.

US Virgin Islands: 10 p.m.

Vermont: 9:50 p.m.

Virginia: 10 p.m.

Washington: 6:45 p.m.

West Virginia: 9:59 p.m.

Wisconsin: 9 p.m.

Wyoming: 7:59 p.m.

Where can tickets be purchased?

Powerball tickets are sold at convenience stores, supermarkets, gas stations, and in some airport locations. Many players also choose to order digitally through Jackpocket.

How to watch the drawing

The drawing is streamed live on the official Powerball website at 10:59 PM ET, and many local TV stations air it as well.

How the game works

A Powerball ticket costs $2, with the optional $1 Power Play add-on that can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times (or 10x when the jackpot is under $150 million). Players choose five white-ball numbers from 1–69 and one red Powerball number from 1–26, or they may opt for a quick-pick selection.

Prizes range from $4 for matching only the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls, and the jackpot for matching all six numbers.

What happens if you win?

Lottery officials advise winners to secure their ticket and seek professional guidance before claiming their prize. “Sign your ticket, store it somewhere safe, and contact your local lottery,” said Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director and Powerball Product Group Chair.

Odds of winning

While the dream is enormous, the odds are steep. The chance of winning the jackpot stands at 1 in 292,201,338, and the odds of matching five white balls are 1 in 11,688,053.

With the jackpot at historic levels, millions are expected to take a chance, but experts remind players to enjoy responsibly and only spend what they can afford to lose.