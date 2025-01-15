Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a suitable response ready for ‘disaster tourists’ comment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed friends and others who lost their homes in the wildfire to their $14 million Montecito mansion and went to the Los Angeles wildfire region. They were also lensed distributing food with Spanish chef José Andrés, the founder of the World Central Kitchen, which has been delivering meals throughout the disaster. While praised for their humanitarian efforts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also accused of staging a photo op. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)(AP)

On Friday, as wildfires ravaged parts of California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a food bank at an evacuation centre in Pacific Palisades. They were seen comforting those who had lost their homes, distributing food packages, and meeting with volunteers. The city’s mayor, Victor Gordo, praised their efforts, calling them a “great people” with “great personalities.”

ALSO READ| Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘trying to find their place in the world’ amid LA wildfires

80s Hollywood star called the Sussexes a ‘disaster tourists’

However, not everyone viewed their visit positively, like 80s star Justine Bateman took to X (formerly Twitter) to torch the couple, accusing them of staging a “repulsive photo op” and calling them “disaster tourists.”

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists,” she wrote.

The couple’s appearance was aired live by Fox 11 Los Angeles, where anchor Susan Hirasuna lambasted for calling Meghan as “Princess Markle” and commenting that she was “hanging out with the commoners.”

Responding to these accusations, a source close to Meghan and Harry told Page Six, “It’s offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.” The source stressed that Meghan’s “heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires.”

“They have invested significant time and resources, donated money, and essential items,” the insider stated, adding that Meghan and Harry had been “dedicating countless hours to volunteering, long before the media even caught wind of their involvement.”

ALSO READ| 80s Hollywood star slams ‘disaster tourists’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ‘photo op’ amid L.A. wildfires

The Sussexes, who reside in a $29 million Montecito mansion, now face their own challenges as their home is under a red flag warning due to hurricane-force winds that could intensify the fires. They have reportedly instructed their security team to prepare an evacuation plan for their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.