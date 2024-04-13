Prince Harry reveals why Africa is in his ‘soul’

In one of his sneaky and unannounced visits in Miami, Prince Harry explained how Africa holds a special corner in his heart and how his late mother, Princess Diana, inspired him for charity work. Britain's Prince Harry, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras and Sentebale Chief Executive Richard Miller attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children in Lesotho and Botswana, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

The Thursday night was a special evening hosted by Sentebale, a charity founded together with Prince Harry. Yet, the news of his participation was only made public the following afternoon.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

During his speech, the Duke of Sussex expressed his deep affection for Africa, stating, “Africa’s in my heart, Africa’s in my soul,” and recalling his first visit to the continent at the age of 12 or 13.

“I first went there when I was 12, 13 years old, and after so many years, I wanted to give back to it because it had given me so much. The vast open space, the cultures, the community, the people, the wildlife, just the freedom was a huge piece of why I loved Africa so much,” he recalled.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle ‘passionately’ after winning polo match in Florida: Full video

Princess Diana inspired Harry for charity works

This linkage was the foundation for naming the charity, Sentebale, which means “forget me not” in the Country’s local language. ‘Forget-me-nots’ were also the favourite flower of Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

The 39-year-old Duke also paid tribute to Princess Diana’s work in HIV and AIDS advocacy in Africa.

“My mother had a strong focus on HIV and AIDS but also of the younger generation because it’s their futures that are being stolen from them.” He emphasized Sentebale’s core belief that “every single young person should have a chance at a better future,” he expressed.

Prince Harry won the Polo match

King Charle's younger son attended the event without his wife, Meghan Markle played a polo match, a sport he has been passionate about since childhood, alongside his friend Nacho Figueras.

The Royal Salute Polo Challenge, where Harry helmed the team, and won the match aims to support Sentebale’s work with vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi, who are affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

This latest polo event hosted by the Grand Champions Polo Club in Palm Beach comes shortly after it was announced that Prince Harry is taking on work involving a Netflix series that revolves around the world of professional polo players.

ALSO READ| King Charles III to ‘play peacemaker’ between Princes Harry and Prince William?

Meghan is developing her own non-fiction series for Netflix, focusing on lifestyle themes such as gardening and cooking.

Meghan Markle, best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits, supervises a major effort that is the first step in expanding her business, American Riviera Orchard, and is part of the couple’s five-year agreement with Netflix worth nearly one hundred million dollars.