Prince Harry’s real name disclosed as he beats David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds in Hottest Men ranking

Prince Harry is the talk of the town once again, but this time it’s not about royal controversies—he's been named one of the Hottest Men of All Time by Harper's Bazaar! Outshining heavyweights like David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, and Channing Tatum, the Duke is proving that he still hasn’t lost the charm, confidence, and charisma, he was once praised for. From classic icons to modern sensations, the list celebrates the essence of sexiness, with James Dean, Marlon Brando, and Cary Grant stealing the top spots. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex waves as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, on May 8, 2024. (AFP)

Prince Harry named in the Hottest Men of All Time rankings

The Duke of Sussex was placed in the 25th position on Harper's Bazaar’s list of the 50 hottest men who have enough star quality to charm the entire globe. He has managed to outshine Hollywood heartthrobs, a former England captain, and even a One Direction star.

The outlet highlighted his allure, stating, "Now engaged to Meghan Markle, the younger of the British princes has long been one of the most desirable bachelors in the world." They also referenced his peak hotness during a memorable moment when he played a game of ball with a group of British children,” flaunting his charismatic appeal.

The list puts Harry higher than famous actors like Bradley Cooper at 32, Ryan Gosling at 29, Ryan Reynolds at 31, Channing Tatum at 33, and Drake at 35. Additionally, his rank surpasses that of David Beckham at 39, a constant hunk who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.

Other notable names on the list include Jake Gyllenhaal, Tyson Beckford, Orlando Bloom, and former Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend.

Prince Harry’s real name discovered

Though the world knows him as Harry, many might be surprised to learn that "Harry" isn’t part of his full official name. His given name is actually Henry Charles Albert David, a name believed to have been chosen by his late mother, Princess Diana—despite the fact that he’s never gone by "Henry."

For example, when his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced, Kensington Palace referred to him as "His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales." According to Express, his finances, Celebrity Net Worth reported that the Duke of Sussex and Meghan had an estimated fortune of £46 million earlier in 2024. Additionally, Harry received a financial boost from a fund set aside by his late great-grandmother when he turned 40, where it is believed he received a larger chunk compared to his brother Prince William.