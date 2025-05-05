Prince Louis steals the show at VE Day 2025 as lip leader reveals what Prince William told his mischievous son

A lip leader has disclosed what Prince William told mischievous Prince Louis at a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Louis was joined by his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they witness the show in a rare public appearance alongside their parents, William and Princess Kate. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales watch the flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony after attending the armed forces procession on May 5, 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day also known as Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

To the tune of military music, Louis bounced up and down as the procession went past in front of him. While sitting between William and George, Louis was enthralled by the procession.

There were times when he was spotted talking to his father and turning to face George, rolling his eyes.

Lip leader reveals cute Prince William and Prince Louis moment

Speaking to the Express, famous lip leader Nicola Hickling told the Express what Louis and William were uttering to each other during the Armed Services march pass.

“They are grabbing their bars, isn't it great?” William asked Louis, as per the founder of LipReader Ltd. “They are marching straight,” the youngest Royal stated.

Louis rolled his eyes once again as the next heir to the throne laughed. Prince William then inquired Louis if he can see people on the march lining up or turning. “They're going in a circle,” Louis responded.

Louis adorable moments spark social media frenzy

In one clip, Louis is seen exhaling quickly and releasing his fringe in the air after pushing it back from his head.

After grinning and observing the procession with great interest, he asks, “Did you see him kick his horse? ...I think he wants him to go faster.”

At another moment during the march, Louis seemed to brush something off of William's uniform, demonstrating his delight in his father. He also seemed to pull his father's aiguillette, the elaborate gold braid that hangs over his shoulder.

Prince Louis' adorable moments sparked a social media frenzy among royal admirers, who showered the fourth in line for the throne with praise.

“Prince Louis is rubbing Prince William's shoulder,” one person commented, calling the moment “So adorable.”

“Awww Prince Louis was brushing off his father's uniform. What a button he is,” another chimed in.

Also Read: Prince Harry reveals why it is 'impossible' to bring Meghan and kids to UK, targets King Charles; ‘Lot of control in…’