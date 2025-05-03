Prince Harry reveals why it is 'impossible' to bring Meghan and kids to UK, targets King Charles; ‘Lot of control in…’

Prince Harry disclosed why it is “impossible” for him to return to the UK with Meghan Markle and their two kids after losing a legal battle for his security. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles (AP)

During his interview with BBC News, Harry stated that his father, the King, could handle the situation and that he was skeptical that he would ever be able to return to Britain with his wife and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

“I cannot see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” Harry said.

“I can only come to the UK safely if I am invited, and there is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands,” he stated.

Prince Harry targets King Charles

The Prince even seemed to targetting his father, stressing that he could have resolved the issue.

“Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him, not by intervening, but by stepping aside and allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

The interview comes as Prince Harry on Friday lost his battle against the Home Office's security measures in the Court of Appeal.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan resigned from full-time royal duties to relocate to the United States, which led to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) downgrading his high-level protection from the police.

Since then, the Duke has maintained that his private security team in the United States is no longer able to obtain the UK intelligence data required to protect his wife and children.

‘It would be nice to reconcile,’ Prince Harry on reuniting with Royal family

While claiming the King “won't speak to me,” Prince Harry stated in the interview that he desires “reconciliation” with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his intention to reunite with the Royal family, saying that “there's no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

“Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff. It would be nice to reconcile.”