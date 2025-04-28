March Rubio breaks silence on 3 US citizen kids deported from Louisiana to Honduras; ‘Went with their…’

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, broke silence over the age of three young kids – ages two, four, and seven – who are all citizens of the United States. They were in the nation for a few weeks were “not deported” but instead “went with their mothers” to Honduras. Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State(AP)

According to several reports, the moms and kids from two distinct families were placed on a plane bound for the Central American nation on April 25.

The Washington Post and the Associated Press reported that the 4-year-old kid, who has Stage 4 cancer, does not have access to medication or medical care. The girl who is 4 years old and the girl who is 7 years old are siblings.

Marco Rubio says 3 US citizens aged four, seven and two were not deported

Kristen Welker of NBC News mentioned the Post's article during an April 27 “Meet the Press” interview with Rubio. The Secretary of State retorted that the headline was “misleading.”

“Three US citizens ages four, seven and two were not deported. Their mothers, who were illegally in this country, were deported. The children went with their mothers,” Rubio stated.

“If those children are US citizens, they can come back into the United States if their father or someone here wants to assume them,” he added.

Court filings show that when the family was arrested in Louisiana, an attorney for the dad of the 2-year-old girl, who goes by the initials VML, called immigration officers to reassure them that the kid is a citizen.

Here's what court document stated

According to court documents, the mother of the girl was detained while she was visiting the New Orleans office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for a regular appointment.

VML's father, who resides in the US, requested that she be placed with a caretaker who is “ready and willing” to look after her there. According to the court complaint, he was informed that if he attempted to bring up his daughter, he would also be placed under arrest.

Her mother, VML, and her 11-year-old Honduran-born sister were deported early on Friday morning.

Their family's attorneys had already submitted an application for the 2-year-old girl's release.

US District Judge held hearing on May 19

The US District Judge Terry A. Doughty conducted a hearing for May 19 “in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the Government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process.”

“It is illegal and unconstitutional to deport, detain for deportation, or recommend deportation of a US citizen,” Doughty said.

When asked if both citizens and noncitizens had the right to due process, Rubio responded, “Yes, of course.”

He went on to explain the deportation by saying, “But let me tell you, in immigration standing the laws are very specific.”