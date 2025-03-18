Plane crashes into sea off Honduras' Roatan island, at least 7 killed

A plane crashed into water shortly after taking off on Monday from Roatan Island, just off the coast of the South American nation of Honduras, killing at least seven people. Rescue teams working on the site of a plane crash in Roatan, Honduras on March 17, 2025.(AFP/ Honduran Police / HANDOUT)

10 people were retrieved from the site of the crash, six of whom were pronounced dead at the hospital, AFP quoted Major Wilmer Guerrero of the fire department as saying.

A crew member's body was then found floating in the sea near the plane, which crashed about a kilometer from the coast.

The visuals of the crash have been doing rounds on social media.

The island's police chief, Lisandro Muñoz, told another local broadcaster, Noticiero Hoy Mismo, that the plane crashed into the water shortly after takeoff. According to him, recovery and rescue efforts were proving difficult as the plane fell into the sea.

Honduran carrier Lanhsa operated the Jetstream aircraft and was carrying 17 passengers, including three crew members, the country's transport minister told local radio, but without detailing the number of fatalities.

The passengers on board the aircraft included a US national, a French national, as well as two minors. The plane was heading to the La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland.

Delta Airlines jet hits wing on runway in New York

In another aviation incident, this time from the United States, a Delta Airlines regional jet struck the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport late on Sunday while executing a go-around.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The left wing of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 made contact with the runway at around 10:10 p.m. EDT while the pilot was executing a go-around due to an unstable approach, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The FAA statement promised that the federal agency would investigate the incident.

According to a statement from Delta Airlines, the flight had departed from Jacksonville, Florida for New York with 76 passengers and four crew.

The airline said the crew "followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate."