Delta regional jet's wing strikes runway at New York's LaGuardia airport
Reuters |
Mar 18, 2025 07:18 AM IST
No injuries were reported in the incident with FAA saying it would launch an investigation into the matter.
A Delta Air Lines regional jet struck the runway at New York LaGuardia Airport late on Sunday while executing a go-around, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
No injuries were reported.
The left-wing of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 made contact with the runway at around 10:10 p.m. EDT while the pilot was executing a go-around due to an unstable approach, the FAA said, adding it will investigate the incident.
Delta said the flight had departed from Jacksonville, Florida for New York with 76 passengers and four crew. The airline said the crew "followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate."
Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Delta regional jet's wing strikes runway at New York's LaGuardia airport
See Less
SHARE
Copy