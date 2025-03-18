Delta regional jet's wing strikes runway at New York's LaGuardia airport

A Delta Air Lines regional jet struck the runway at New York LaGuardia Airport late on Sunday while executing a go-around, the Federal Aviation Administration said. FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square-foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City,(REUTERS)

No injuries were reported.

The left-wing of Endeavor Air Flight 4814 made contact with the runway at around 10:10 p.m. EDT while the pilot was executing a go-around due to an unstable approach, the FAA said, adding it will investigate the incident.

Delta said the flight had departed from Jacksonville, Florida for New York with 76 passengers and four crew. The airline said the crew "followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate."