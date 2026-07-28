Prince William and Kate Middleton share unseen summer moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales have offered a rare glimpse into their family life, sharing a collection of summer photos featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The post included images from public appearances, family celebrations and Kate’s recent fundraising efforts. (Instagram/ @princeandprincessofwales)

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The Prince and Princess of Wales posted an Instagram carousel titled “the summer rewind” on July 28, showing family moments, royal engagements and charitable work from recent months. The couple thanked those who had contributed to making the period memorable.

“Thank you to everyone who has made the last few months so special!” the royal couple wrote alongside a sunshine emoji.

The collection featured images from public appearances as well as personal family moments, offering followers a look back at some of the Wales family’s key summer highlights.

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Family moments

{{^usCountry}} One of the photographs showed William and Kate spending time outdoors with their three children. The family of five was seen relaxing on the grass alongside their dogs, Otto and Orla, two English Cocker spaniels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the photographs showed William and Kate spending time outdoors with their three children. The family of five was seen relaxing on the grass alongside their dogs, Otto and Orla, two English Cocker spaniels. {{/usCountry}}

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The image had previously been shared in April to mark William and Kate’s 15th wedding anniversary and was captured by photographer Matt Porteous.

Also Read: Princess Charlotte shines in Trooping the Colour with grand bow, joining William and Kate on balcony

The summer recap also included a picture from Royal Ascot, where Kate drew attention in a bright yellow dress and matching hat. William complemented her outfit with a yellow flower pinned to his lapel as the couple attended the annual five-day horse racing event.

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The Instagram post also showed Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge, which she completed in June to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The Princess of Wales climbed the three highest peaks in Great Britain within 24 hours as part of the fundraising effort. The challenge came after Kate announced in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She later revealed that she was in remission.

Prince William interrupts summer break to address wildfire crisis

William briefly stepped into the public spotlight during the royal family’s summer break to share a message of support for people affected by devastating wildfires across the UK, France and Spain.

The Prince of Wales used the Instagram account he shares with Kate on July 27 to acknowledge those impacted by the fires and praise emergency workers responding to the crisis.

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“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating wildfires across France, Spain and the UK,” William wrote on Instagram Story. “We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency services and volunteers working tirelessly in extraordinarily difficult conditions.”

Also Read: Prince George's new portrait released on his 12th birthday, netizens shower love; ‘What a fine young man he’s…’

He added that the fires were “a stark reminder of the challenges posed by an increasingly extreme climate and the importance of protecting both people and nature.”

People reported that William and the rest of the royal family are currently spending time away from public duties during their summer break. The family’s recent months have included events such as Trooping the Colour, Royal Ascot, a charity polo match, Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge and Wimbledon appearances with their children.

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As the family prepares for Prince George’s upcoming start at Eton College, they are expected to enjoy time away from the spotlight, including their traditional late-summer visit to Balmoral in Scotland, according to People.

The Wales family update comes shortly after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry shared glimpses of their family vacation with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.