Princess Charlotte shines in Trooping the Colour with grand bow, joining William and Kate on balcony

The 11-year-old princess styled her long hair in her signature manner, with a half-ponytail secured by a ribbon, and the bow was notably her largest to date. Royal reporter Rebecca English mentioned on X that the young royal's organza bow was designed by the renowned milliner Jane Taylor.

Princess Charlotte on June 13 showcased a big bow during Trooping the Colour , celebrating her grandfather King Charles ' official birthday parade in London.

Charlotte arrives in horse-drawn carriage with Kate and brothers Cameras documented Princess Charlotte's fashion as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage alongside her mother, Kate Middleton, and her brothers, Prince George, aged 12, and Prince Louis, aged 8.

Her father, Prince William, was not far behind, participating in the grand military procession on horseback, a tradition he has upheld for many years.

The family of the Prince and Princess of Wales is recognized for coordinating their attire during special events such as holiday gatherings and Trooping the Colour, with baby blue being the chosen color on Saturday.

Here's what Kate Middleton wore at Trooping the Color Kate Middleton donned a baby blue blazer dress by Catherine Walker, one of her preferred designers, complemented by white pumps and a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy.

Additionally, she adorned herself with notable jewelry, featuring her Irish Guards brooch, Cassandra Goad earrings, and a three-strand pearl bracelet that was once owned by the late Princess Diana.