Prince William breaks silence on Team England manager Gareth Southgate's resignation

Prince William penned a heartfelt note for Gareth Southgate after he resigned as Team England manager Tuesday. Calling him a “class act,” the Prince of Wales thanked the Southgate for his devotion to the team. Prince William thanks Team England manager Gareth Southgate for his hard work over the years(via REUTERS)

Prince William praises Gareth Southgate in emotional social media message

“Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan,” Prince William wrote in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter. He went on to express his gratitude for building the world's “finest” football team and showing “true leadership” when it was needed the most.

“Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny,” the Prince of Wales continued, adding, “And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W.”

Southgate's resignation comes after England faced a bitter loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, extended support to the team in a tweet shared on Monday. “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W,” he wrote.

Kate Middleton also joined her husband in supporting Team England in a separate tweet, in which they shared an adorable photograph of their children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte wearing matching team jerseys. “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C,” the royal couple wrote.