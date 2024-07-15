Two spectators left injured as Spain, England fans clash in massive brawl on streets after Euro 2024 final

Spain, on Sunday, became the new king of Europe after they secured a record fourth Euro Cup title in Berlin with a 2-1 win in the final against England, for whom the agonising wait for a first international major in 58 years continued. Completing an unbeaten streak in the tournament, en route to winning their first title for the first time in 12 years, Spain's victory relied on Mikel Oyarzabal, the unlikely match-winner, who struck an 86-th minute goal after Cole Palmer had nullified Nico Williams' opening goal for Spain in the 47th minute. Two left injured in massive brawl as Spain, England fans clash after Euro final

England looked favourite to end their 58-year drought for an international title, having last won the World Cup in 1966, as Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time. However, La Roja shrugged that off to take the lead within two minutes of the restart through Williams, who was set up by Lamine Yamal.

England, however, bounced back, as they have done so often at this Euros, with Cole Palmer driving in the equaliser on 73 minutes, moments after entering as a substitute. But their resurgence was cut short in the fag end of the regulation time when Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad forward, tapped home a cross to hand Spain the European crown.

It was ecstasy for Spain and their fans at the Berlin stadium and agony for England, who were left in disbelief at the sight of loss. However, some of the spectators were caught on camera, involved in a massive brawl on the streets, which even left two of them brutally injured. They lay down on the road before being helped by passers-by.

Spain have been the best team in the tournament, having won all their matches in Euro 2024. This was their fourth title in the tournament's history, having previously won in 1964, 2008, and 2012. The last two titles came either side of their triumph at the 2010 World Cup during the golden era of Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso, and Andres Iniesta.

"It has been a marvellous day in which a team has been deservedly crowned champions of Europe," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told broadcaster TVE.

England, on the other hand, became the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals, having gone down in penalties to Italy three years back.

"To lose the final is incredibly tough," said their manager, Gareth Southgate. "Congratulations to Spain, they were the best team in the tournament and the best team tonight."