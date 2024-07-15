Spain becomes Europe's most successful team with record fourth title, extends England's wait with 2-1 victory in final

Spain officially became the best-ever football team in Europe. They beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to become the first side to win four titles. Spain's previous victories came in 1964, 2008 and 2012. Germany, with three titles, are second in the list. England, for the second time in a row, were left with broken hearts and tears in their eyes. They are the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals. Four years ago, it was the penalty kicks against Italy that eluded the trophy, and this time, it was Mikel Oyarzabal's late strike. Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany(AP)

Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella’s cross, just when the game at Berlin’s Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament.

Spain was by far the best team in this Euro Cup, and it showed in the final. were not intimidated by the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, where the majority of the crowd were given over to England's cause. Luis de la Fuente's side maintained 66% ball possession and had 16 shots on target in an impressive display against a resilient England side that kept a clean scoresheet in the first half.

Nico Williams broke the deadlock just after the play resumed. It was set up by his fellow star winger, Lamine Yamal. England came back through Cole Palmer, who perhaps scored the best goal of the final in the 73rd minute to put things on level terms. Just when it was looking like another long night for both teams, Oyarzabal and Marc Cucurella combined to Spain in front in the 86th minute.

Spain was always likely to control this game, and England spent most of the first half chasing the ball.

Spain controlled the game from the off, but it took until stoppage time at the end of the first half for either team to manage a shot on target, with Phil Foden's effort from a Declan Rice free-kick delivery being easily saved by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

But it was just before that in which Rodri hurt himself, sliding into teammate Aymeric Laporte on the follow-through as he blocked a Kane shot.

Spain's outstanding holding midfielder was unable to continue, and made way for Martin Zubimendi at the restart.

It felt like the loss of such a presence in the middle of the park could completely throw Spain off course, and yet they wasted no time in opening the scoring.

England were braced for the danger to come from Spain's two wingers, and it was they who combined for the goal, as Yamal collected a Dani Carvajal pass and darted inside.

He released a pass for Williams, who scored with a controlled, low first-time shot across Jordan Pickford and into the far corner.

England would now need to come from behind, but then again that was exactly what they had done in each of their three previous knockout games.

Southgate took off his talisman Kane on the hour mark and sent on Ollie Watkins, a repeat of the substitution that won the semi-final against the Netherlands.

Spain had chances to increase their lead and their fans began to greet every successful pass with an 'ole', as Southgate tried to turn the tide by sending on Palmer for Kobbie Mainoo.

Within three minutes England were level as Bukayo Saka's ball in from the right was laid off by Jude Bellingham for Palmer, who found the net from range with a low first-time effort into the corner.

However, Spain grabbed the winner with four minutes to go thanks to their own super-sub.

Oyarzabal played the ball out to Marc Cucurella on the left before racing into the middle to turn his teammate's low cross into the net, staying just onside in the process.

Spain then held on, although only after a vital clearance off the line from Dani Olmo to deny Marc Guehi at the death.