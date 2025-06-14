Prince William stuns in ceremonial gear at Trooping the Colour; netizens call him ‘Prince daddy’

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a striking family appearance at the 2025 Trooping the Colour, stepping out with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for the grand celebration. His look for the event quickly became the talk of the town, and netizens swooned over his uniform on social media. At the Trooping the Colour, Prince William dazzles on horseback in ceremonial regalia. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

Inside Prince William's Trooping the Colour 2025 look

The Prince of Wales took center stage on horseback at this year’s Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration held in honor of his father, King Charles III. Though the monarch turns 77 in November, the tradition continues with a grand June parade.

The 42-year-old looked every bit the future king as he rode on horseback in full ceremonial regalia during this year’s Trooping the Colour. He wore the traditional military uniform of the Welsh Guards, complete with a bearskin hat and a vibrant red tunic adorned with medals and insignia, reflecting his honorary role as Colonel of the regiment, as reported by Parade.

He was accompanied by Prince Edward and Princess Anne. King Charles opted to arrive in a horse carriage alongside Queen Camilla instead of horseback due to his health issues.

Netizens gush over Prince William's look in military uniform

A user wrote on X, “Take a look at Prince William. Awwww.” A second user wrote, “Prince William’s rocking a stunning new beard! Hoping for more pics to get a better look.” A third user wrote, “Beautiful! Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte look beautiful in their matching color dresses. Prince William is very dashing in his uniform.”

Another user wrote, “Prince William is just, divine. There is no other word to describe him in uniform.” A user wrote, “The #PrincessofWales can do no wrong. She looks stunning as always, and Prince Daddy is looking mighty fine in uniform.”