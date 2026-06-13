Princess Charlotte shines in Trooping the Colour with grand bow, joining William and Kate on balcony

Princess Charlotte on June 13 showcased a big bow during Trooping the Colour, celebrating her grandfather King Charles' official birthday parade in London.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George and ride on an open top carriage during Trooping The Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, in London, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

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The 11-year-old princess styled her long hair in her signature manner, with a half-ponytail secured by a ribbon, and the bow was notably her largest to date. Royal reporter Rebecca English mentioned on X that the young royal's organza bow was designed by the renowned milliner Jane Taylor.

Also Read: Trooping the Colour: King Charles birthday parade in photos as Prince William, Kate and kids step out for celebrations

I’m also told that Princess Charlotte is wearing an organza bow by Jane Taylor https://t.co/BUvbSQfxJ2 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 13, 2026

Charlotte arrives in horse-drawn carriage with Kate and brothers

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{{^usCountry}} Cameras documented Princess Charlotte's fashion as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage alongside her mother, Kate Middleton, and her brothers, Prince George, aged 12, and Prince Louis, aged 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cameras documented Princess Charlotte's fashion as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage alongside her mother, Kate Middleton, and her brothers, Prince George, aged 12, and Prince Louis, aged 8. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her father, Prince William, was not far behind, participating in the grand military procession on horseback, a tradition he has upheld for many years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her father, Prince William, was not far behind, participating in the grand military procession on horseback, a tradition he has upheld for many years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family of the Prince and Princess of Wales is recognized for coordinating their attire during special events such as holiday gatherings and Trooping the Colour, with baby blue being the chosen color on Saturday. Here's what Kate Middleton wore at Trooping the Color {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family of the Prince and Princess of Wales is recognized for coordinating their attire during special events such as holiday gatherings and Trooping the Colour, with baby blue being the chosen color on Saturday. Here's what Kate Middleton wore at Trooping the Color {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kate Middleton donned a baby blue blazer dress by Catherine Walker, one of her preferred designers, complemented by white pumps and a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kate Middleton donned a baby blue blazer dress by Catherine Walker, one of her preferred designers, complemented by white pumps and a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, she adorned herself with notable jewelry, featuring her Irish Guards brooch, Cassandra Goad earrings, and a three-strand pearl bracelet that was once owned by the late Princess Diana.

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The two young boys donned navy blue suits complemented by pale blue ties. They joined William and Kate on the balcony to witness the festivities, which featured a flypast by the Royal Air Force's aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, soaring above them.

A parade was also held, showcasing more than 1,000 soldiers from the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, along with hundreds of musicians who perform while passing by Buckingham Palace in London.

Although King Charles's true birthday falls in November, the celebration is traditionally held in June to take advantage of the more favorable weather conditions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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