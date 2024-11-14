Psychic warns Pentagon and CIA heads ‘will sacrifice a stooge to assassinate’ Donald Trump in Kennedy-style

Israeli-British illusionist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant Uri Geller has voiced concerns about President-elect Donald Trump’s safety, claiming a “deep state” plot may be targeting him. US President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he attends a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP)(AFP)

Known for his spoon-bending acts and psychic predictions, Geller recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn Trump’s life could be at risk from a clandestine group with political motives. He believes a “Democrat hit squad” could be aiming to assassinate Trump exactly like President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Geller specifically urged Elon Musk to build a “ring of steel” around Trump for his protection. “My dear friends, I’m really concerned about Donald Trump’s life... I have a BAD FEELING that something is being planned by the #deepstate! They have the TOOLS, the MOTIVE, and the WILLINGNESS,” Geller wrote on X.

“Their only means of comeback is to remove #Trump or they are finished! @realDonaldTrump listen to me: do NOT trust the #Pentagon, the #CIA or the #SecretService – their bosses are picked by #Biden and #Obama and they will sacrifice a stooge to assassinate you.”

Psychic urges Elon Musk to keep Trump safe

Geller also implored Trump to use only people he “REALLY trusts” for protection and tagged Musk, asking him to help secure Trump’s safety.

Geller’s warnings come as new information emerged about threats against Trump, with the US Justice Department disclosing on Friday an alleged assassination plot involving Iranian operatives.

The plan targeted Trump and was reportedly directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Federal charges have been filed against Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan national living in Tehran, who allegedly received instructions in September from Iranian officials to monitor and eventually assassinate Trump. Shakeri remains at large in Iran, but prosecutors revealed he held recorded conversations with law enforcement detailing the plot.

The IRGC allegedly urged Shakeri to prioritize this plan, initially tasked with other missions involving U.S. and Israeli citizens. Shakeri was reportedly told on October 7 that he had seven days to devise an assassination strategy targeting Trump, though IRGC members suggested they might delay further action until after the election.