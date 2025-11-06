'Qatar not a friend': Trump ally points out Zohran Mamdani support weeks after Idaho deal

Several MAGA commentators, including Trump ally Laura Loomer, pointed out that Qatari officials were celebrating Zohran Mamdani's win on Tuesday even as the president continued to oppose the NYC mayor-elect. The 34-year-old Democrat beat independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to secure a majority in the New York City mayoral election. Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump reacted to Mamdani's win during his remarks at an economic conference in Miami. “We’ll help him, a little bit maybe. We want New York to be successful. We’ll help them.”

“The communists, Marxists, socialists, and globalists had their chance — and they delivered nothing but disaster,” Trump said. “Now let’s see how a communist does in New York.”

Trump has previously criticized Mamdani's socialist policies. In a short message for the president, the NYC mayor-elect said: "Donald Trump, since I know you are watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up."

Read More: Zohran Mamdani slammed for asking for money in first video after winning NYC mayoral race: ‘What a joke’

‘Qatar not a friend’

Meanwhile, Loomer and other MAGA commentators pointed out that Qatari officials congratulated Mamdani on Tuesday.

“Mamdani distinguished himself with a bold discourse expressing a new social awareness, as he did not hesitate to declare his positions on issues that were once considered political taboos, chief among them his stance on Israeli policies, when he stated that he would refuse to receive Netanyahu or deal with him according to what the law requires if he visited the city,” deputy prime minister Hamad Al-Kawari wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Reacting to these messages, Laura Loomer said that President Trump needs to see this.

“Trump definitely needs to see how his Qatari friends are celebrating Mamdani. Once again: Qatar is not our ally. Qatar is a terrorist state and we should stop pretending like they are our ally. The entire Qatari royal family belongs in GITMO,” she tweeted.

Trump-Qatar relations

President Trump's administration has deepened ties with Qatar amid regional tensions. In September, following Israeli airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Doha, Trump signed an executive order declaring any attack on Qatar a direct threat to US security.

This paved the way for a $1.2 trillion economic pact. In October, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth greenlit a Qatari Air Force facility at Idaho's Mountain Home Base for F-15 training, sparking MAGA backlash over foreign basing on US soil.