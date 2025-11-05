New York City mayoral race 2025: How many votes did Zohran Mamdani win by?

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has beaten former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to become the 111th and first Muslim mayor of New York City, The Guardian reported. Democrat Zohran Mamdani is all set to be the 111th and first Muslim mayor of New York City.(REUTERS)

While the 34-year-old democratic socialist and state assembly member from Queens secured victory with 50.4 per cent of the vote, Cuomo, 67, finished second with 41.6 per cent, as per The New York Times.

New York City mayoral race: What to know?

Zohran Mamdani’s historic victory was declared amid numerous Democratic wins across the US. While Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger became Virginia’s first female governor, Mikie Sherrill beat her Trump-backed gubernatorial opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, in New Jersey.

As per The New York Times, Zohran Mamdani received 1,036,051 votes, while Andrew Cuomo, who contested the election as an independent, got 854,995 votes. This means that Mamdani has defeated Cuomo by a margin of 181,056 votes in New York State.

Zohran Mamdani attacks Donald Trump in victory speech

Zohran Mamdani vowed to stop US President Donald Trump during his victory speech. He said New York has the power to “defeat” President Trump, who has “betrayed” the nation. “We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks,” Mamdani said.

Also, Mamdani attacked Trump’s anti-immigration stance. The mayor-elect of New York, who moved to the US from Uganda, said NYC was built and powered by immigrants. “New York will remain a city of immigrants,” he announced.

Mamdani said his victory symbolized hope. “We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible,” he said. Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as the new mayor of New York on January 1, 2026.

