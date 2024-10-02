Queen Elizabeth battled bone cancer for a year before death, Johnson claims

In a new memoir, Boris Johnson claimed that Queen Elizabeth II battled bone cancer before she passed away in 2022. The late queen suffered from cancer for a year at the age of 90, according to the claims made by the former British Prime Minister in his memoir, which is yet to be released. He described how the queen looked like days before she died, as Johnson met her a few days before she passed away on September 8, 2022. Boris Johnson's upcoming memoir alleges Queen Elizabeth II suffered from bone cancer before she died in 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

Boris Johnson claims Queen suffered bone cancer

In his memoir titled, ‘Unleashed,’ Johnson described Queen Elizabeth in her last days. He wrote, “She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections. She had known all summer that she was going, but was determined to hang on and do her last duty."

Referring to her alleged bone cancer, he wrote, “I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline," as reported by Good Morning America. However, Buckingham Palace reported about the queen suffering from cancer and declined to comment on Johnson’s new book to ABC News.

The former British Prime Minister further stated that while she had physical problems when he met the queen on September 6, 2022, she was mentally sharp. He wrote, “But her mind ... was completely unimpaired ... she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty.” The last public photo of Queen Elizabeth shows her meeting Liz Truss, the Prime Minister-elect, at Balmoral Castle after Johnson's resignation, marking the ceremony not being held at Buckingham Palace for the first time.

‘Generational shift’ at royal palace

The palace held a strong hold over the privacy of the queen’s medical records during her reign. The royal editor of ITV News, Chris Ship, told ABC News, “What the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done here is share a private piece of information that he had from the late queen. She clearly did not want to share her health condition."

In contrast to this, her eldest son, King Charles III, has been outspoken about his cancer diagnosis. The palace announced the King’s cancer treatment following his prostate enlargement treatment on February 5. The type of cancer is not disclosed to the public.

The King’s elder daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was also diagnosed with cancer and announced in March this year. She has also not disclosed the type of cancer or treatment beyond the fact that she went through “preventative chemotherapy”.

Chip said, “There has been a generational shift [with] the current king sharing his cancer diagnosis, and Kate has told us that she's undergoing chemotherapy treatment.” He added, “It's up to the individual how much they want to share with members of the public, and the late queen was someone who wanted to keep her medical condition as private as she possibly could."