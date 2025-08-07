Quornelius Radford: First photo of Fort Stewart shooting suspect surfaces; DUI arrest details out

Quornelius Radford has been identified as the shooting suspect who injured at least five soldiers at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday. Several social media users dug up the alleged shooter's photo and brought up his DUI charges. Officials are yet to confirm the details. Traffic enters Fort Stewart at the main entrance gate following an active shooter incident on the U.S. Army base located in Hinesville(via REUTERS)

“The alleged shooter has prior ties to Florida,” NBC News quoted officials, as saying.

The suspect was reported to be an army sergeant, according to CNN’s John Miller. He is 28 years old. His motive has not been revealed yet.

Officials further stated that Radford did not use a military gun to fire at his colleagues. It is, however, unclear how he obtained a handgun at the military base.

According to the arrest report, Radford was taken into custody on May 18, 2025, in Liberty County, Georgia. The booking report noted that he was charged with: OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDUI – DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

The Army said it's investigating the shooting. The injured were treated and then moved to Winn Army Community Hospital, base officials said in a Facebook post, adding there's no threat to the community.

Some of the wounded were also taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, said spokesperson Bryna Gordon. The hospital is the top-level trauma centre for coastal Georgia.

This comes after law enforcement was sent to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex shortly before 11 AM local time Wednesday. The shooter was arrested at 11:35 AM, officials said.

The lockdown lasted about an hour. After it was lifted, cars began to move through the normal security checkpoint at the fort's main gate.

White House and Defence Department officials said President Donald Trump and Secretary Pete Hegseth had been briefed on the shooting.

The FBI was at the fort to help investigate, said Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Governor Brian Kemp wrote on X that he and his family were "saddened by today's tragedy" at the base.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he added.